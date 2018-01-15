Naxal gunned down in Chhattisgarh, firearms recovered

Rajnandgaon: A Naxal was gunned down today in an encounter with security forces at a forest in Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident took place this morning in Jhilmili forest area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told reporters.

The joint squad of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had launched the operation in Bakarkatta, about 160 kms from here, bordering Balaghat area of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

A group of ultras fired at the security personnel following which the patrolling team retaliated.

After the guns fell silent, the security men searched the area and recovered the body of a Naxal, Agrawal said.

Three firearms, including a 12 bore gun, and a huge cache of Naxal-related material were also recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the killed ultra was yet to be ascertained, the SP said.