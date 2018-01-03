Navy jet crashes in Goa naval base, civilian flights disrupted

Panaji: A MiG-29 K fighter jet of the Indian Navy skidded off the runway at Goa airport and crashed today. The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire.

The airport located inside the naval base has been shut and firefighting is in progress, a senior airport official said.

Arrival and departure of civilian flights at the Goa airport were delayed due to the incident.

“All flights are likely to be delayed at Goa Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navy’s urgent operational requirements,” Goa airport authorities said on Twitter.

The incident took place around 12 noon and efforts were on to extinguish the flames.