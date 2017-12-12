Navika Sagar Parikrama – INSV Tarini departs from Lyttelton

New Delhi: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini left Lyttelton on Tuesday for its onward journey to Port Stanley (Falklands).

INSV Tarini had arrived at Lyttelton on November 29 after completion of the second leg of its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

This historic circumnavigation attempt by an all-women crew is being led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, and the crew comprises Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

The crew of INSV Tarini was officially welcomed to Lyttelton by Andrew Turner, Deputy Mayor of Christchurch on November 29. The crew was also welcomed in the traditional Maori culture by members of the community.