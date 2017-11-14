Naveen’s Children’s Day gift: 40,000 class X students to get Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed schoolchildren at Capital High School here on the occasion of Children’s Day wherein he launched “Mo School” campaign.

While greeting the children on the occasion, Naveen said “As a student you have 3 responsibilities – first is to study well, second is to realize the responsibilities towards your parents and third is to do something for the society, village and country you belong.”

“I wish to see the students of my state as the front runners in every forte. Apart from education, you (children) must excel in sports, music and social service”, he said.

“There is a saying that children constitute one-third of our population, but all of our future. I feel proud when I see children of Odisha on television sets participating in various events”, the CM expressed.

Naveen also announced scholarships for students who will secure good marks in the upcoming class X board exams.

Encouraging the students towards learning Odia language, Naveen announced cash prize of Rs 5000 for top ten students in each block who will secure highest numbers in Odia language in class X examinations under the ‘Odia Language Scholarship’ programme.

Apart from that, he announced Rs 5000 cash prize for 40,000 class X students of the state under “Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar” programme who will perform well in the matriculate examinations.

Besides this, best three schools of every block will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, which will be distributed among the teachers.

Launching the ‘Mo School’ campaign, Naveen said, “Each one of us has got an emotional attachment to the schools we have studied. In some way or other we want to be connected to our schools. In this context, I announce Mo School campaign. This campaign will promote and facilitate volunteerism to give back to our Alma matters. Many of you want to donate something to your school, put up a science lab or library, provide scholarships, volunteer your time to teach students and promote sports in schools.”

“I commit that the state government will recognize your invaluable contribution in terms of time, knowledge, leadership and skills in mentoring your school”, he added.

“Further, I commit that whatever is contributed in terms of funds for developing our schools, the state will contribute double the amount. I announce an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore for this initiative”, he further added.