Naveen congratulates winners, concerned for losers of Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s reaction was much awaited on BJD’s poll performance in the panchayat elections that concluded Tuesday. With the budget session if the Assembly beginning today, the CM has finally given a short statement on the party’s performance.

“Let me thank the people of Odisha who have stood with us and supported the party to have won absolute majority in zilla parishad zones. I’m also glad that in most Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members and ward member positions BJD candidates won in large numbers,”he said adding he is satisfied about the party’s performance in most districts.

Then he stated he is concerned about the poor performance of BJD in certain districts. “Performance of the party in certain districts needs serious introspection. I am not happy with certain MLA’s who could not win in their districts. The reasons will be introspected,” he said.

He will give a clear statement only after the results of the panchayat elections are published, Naveen said. He added this is a wake up call for party members.