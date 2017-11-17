Naveen writes to Union Minister Ravi Shankar for C-DAC regional centre at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday for setting up of a C-DAC regional centre at Bhubaneswar so as to accelerate research in high performance computing and data analytics and its application in industries and governance in Odisha.

As you know, Odisha has been making steady progress in the field of Electronics and Information Technology. In its bid to draw more investment in IT and Electronics sector, State Government is developing a dedicated Electronic Park near the state capital, Bhubaneswar, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and research facilities that will house electronic manufacturing units. The state has also got two IT SEZs with all major IT companies operating from these SEZs, Naveen wrote.

In recent years, many prominent national level educational institutes like IIT, AIIMS, NISER, IISER, Institute of Physics, Institute of Mathematics, IMMT and NIT have started functioning in Odisha and many other reputed institutions like BITS have also evinced interest to open their branches in the state. Besides, one C-DAC Centre of Excellence has already been set up in VSS University of Technoloy, Burla. Government of Odisha is actively considering the establishment of such high performance computing and deep learning C-DAC Centres in other state government technical universities and engineering colleges, he added.

Establishing a C-DAC regional centre at Bhubaneswar will enable faculty, Ph. D scholars and students to solve the problem of state and national importance. Odisha being a coastal state and prone to cyclone, application of high performance computing can particularly help in weather forecasting and disaster management. In this context, I may point out that at present; Kolkata has the only regional centre of C-DAC in the eastern part of the country, he mentioned.

I would request for setting up of a C-DAC regional centre at Bhubaneswar so as to accelerate research in high performance computing and data analysis and its application in industries and governance in Odisha, the Chief Minister concluded.