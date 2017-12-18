Naveen writes Manoj Sinha for Paika Rebellion stamp

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wrote to Union Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha requesting early release of commemorative postage stamp on Paika Rebellion.

As you may be aware, Government of Odisha is celebrating the bi-centenary of ‘Paika Rebellion’ in a grand manner, befitting its rightful place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. The State Government has given a proposal to the Government of India to release a commemorative postage stamp in the memory of this historic revolt on the occasion of its bi-centenary, Naveen wrote in the letter.

The proposed stamp design along with write-ups in English and Hindi have already been forwarded to the Chief Post Master General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar vide Cultural Department letter No 1697/TC on 24 June 2017 followed by DO letter No 31826/CS, TC on 6 September 2017 from the Chief Secretary, Odisha to the Department of Posts, Government of India for release of the commemorative postage stamp on Paika Rebellion, he added.

I would request you to kindly initiate necessary steps for early release of the commemorative postage stamp, The CM concluded.