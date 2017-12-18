Headlines

Naveen writes Manoj Sinha for Paika Rebellion stamp

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Paika Rebellion

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wrote to Union Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha requesting early release of commemorative postage stamp on Paika Rebellion.

As you may be aware, Government of Odisha is celebrating the bi-centenary of ‘Paika Rebellion’ in a grand manner, befitting its rightful place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. The State Government has given a proposal to the Government of India to release a commemorative postage stamp in the memory of this historic revolt on the occasion of its bi-centenary, Naveen wrote in the letter.

The proposed stamp design along with write-ups in English and Hindi have already been forwarded to the Chief Post Master General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar vide Cultural Department letter No 1697/TC on 24 June 2017 followed by DO letter No 31826/CS, TC on 6 September 2017 from the Chief Secretary, Odisha to the Department of Posts, Government of India for release of the commemorative postage stamp on Paika Rebellion, he added.

I would request you to kindly initiate necessary steps for early release of the commemorative postage stamp, The CM concluded.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.4K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
968
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Jaga to be discharged soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top