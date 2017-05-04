Naveen writes to Gadkari urging inscription of Odia on milestones on NHs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wrote to Union Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking inscription of Odia on kilometer stones and information boards on National Highways (NH) in the state.

In his letter to Gadkari, Naveen requested for issuing instructions to the concerned authorities to follow the guidelines carefully. The absence of Odia script on identifications boards on National Highways causes huge inconvenience to the public, he added.

According to the Ministry’s notification on of December 24, 2004, all boards should invariably be inscribed in Local language, Devnagri (Hindi) and Roman (English) scripts. Where local script happens to be same as Devnagri (Hindi), only Devnagri and Roman script may be inscribed on the information sign boards.

It should be noted that, there had been a massive outburst over the matter on social media expressing their resentment against the absence of local language on the identification boards, kilometer stones on national highways in the state.