Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda

Bhubaneswar: Odia finalist of Little Miss Universe beauty pageant, Padmalaya Nanda on Wednesday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his blessings before leaving for the contest to be held in Georgia in Europe beginning on May 31 to June 6.
Padmalaya of Odisha is among the 16 qualified contestants across the globe and she will leave for Georgia on May 25.
“I am extremely exalted that the CM wished me luck. I am well prepared and confident for the final round. The event is just a talent hunt competition based on art, culture, style and intelligence”, said Nanda after meeting CM.
Nanda also seeks support of Odisha people to help her win the Little Miss Universe title and has requested to vote for her on Facebook starting from June 1 to June 4.