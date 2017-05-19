Naveen visits Baripada MCH, takes many by surprise

Baripada/Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a surprise visit to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Baripada on Thursday.

During the visit to the medical college, Naveen said he is satisfied with the pace of work and the institution is ready to commence admission process from this current academic session.

Naveen visited administrative building, non-clinical laboratory and classrooms on the campus at Rangamatia and reviewed the progress of works, which are in final stages. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena.

Barring a few district-level officials and some party leaders, many were unaware about the Chief Minister’s visit. This is being seen by some as politics played by the BJD and the BJP for taking credit for the medical college.

Never seen before, this was the first such visit by the Chief Minister to any medical college and has left many surprised. Naveen reached the spot around 12.30 pm by helicopter straight from the Assembly and spent around 30 minutes at the construction site before leaving for Bhubaneswar.