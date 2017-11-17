Naveen again urges PM over formation of Tribunal to resolve Mahanadi water dispute

Bhubaneswar: Reiterating Odisha’s demand over the formation of a Tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi water sharing dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for immediate issuance of a notification in this regard.

Patnaik apprised the PM that as per the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, it is mandatory for the Central Government to constitute a tribunal within one year if the water dispute could not be settled by negotiations with both sides.

“I would like to emphasize here that the timeline of one year for the constitution of the Tribunal for adjudicating the Mahanadi water dispute is getting over on 18th November 2017”, wrote Naveen.

“The Central Government is supposed to constitute the Tribunal before November 19, 2017, as the Government of Odisha had filed the statutory complaint on November 19, 2016”, he stated.

“I would earnestly seek your personal intervention in the matter for issuing appropriate directives for constituting the Tribunal within the stipulated timeline for early adjudication of the concerns of the people of my state”, he further stated.