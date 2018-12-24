Naveen urges party MPs, MLAs to donate one-month salary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister & BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today urged the party MPs, MLAs to donate one-month salary towards party fund, in view of huge expenditure to be made during upcoming elections in the State.

In a letter to all the party workers ahead of the BJD’s 21st foundation day celebration scheduled on December 26, Patnaik acknowledged their immense contribution to the party and efforts for Odisha’s development.

The BJD supremo urged the party legislators and parliamentarians to donate their one-month salary in a cheque to the BJD fund.

Naveen asked the BJD district presidents to request the party’s well-wishers and supporters, who want to help in raising funds, to donate to the party through cheque or online at www.bjdodisha.org.in/donation. Further, they have been asked to add 200 new members to the party in every panchayat and ward level.

Patnaik also mentioned that the donations made by individuals to the Biju Janata Dal will be tax-free as per the Section 80GGC of Income Tax Act 1961-2017. He also made it clear that there is no certain limit of donations and contribution to the party.