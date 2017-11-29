Naveen urges Modi not to allow Polavaram construction

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging not to allow construction of the multipurpose Polavaram Project till all the pending issues are not settled in the Supreme Court.

“It is unfortunate that the construction of the Project is going on at a rapid pace despite the pendency of the matter in the honourable Supreme Court and despite my previous letters on the subject,” the Chief Minister’s letter read.

Naveen has alos mentioned that the project does not satisfy norms to become a national project even as the Centre has given this status to the project.

“I would like to mention here that though the Polavaram Project has been declared as National Project in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, The Polavaram Project does not qualify to be considered as a National Project as it does not satisfy the National Standards/Norms for declaration as a National project,” he add.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister that the Andhra Pradesh Government has unilaterally taken up the project even before obtaining the clearance of Central Water Commission (CWC) on plans and design that are in violation of GWDT Award and as such not agreed by the States of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.