Naveen urges Centre to introduce Buxi Jagabandhu Express train

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wrote a letter to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu reiterating demand for introduction of new AC train to Mumbai to be named as “Buxi Jagabandhu Express”, one of the legendary freedom fighter of Odisha.

In a letter Odisha Government has reiterated its demand to launch the new AC train between Khurda Road station and Mumbai.

Including this CM also has urged for weekly and daily trains to facilitate smooth, comfortable journey for passengers.

Scores of people from Odisha are working in different sectors in Mumbai and they are very dependent upon the railways for their journey. Similarly, a large section of visitors from Maharashtra visit Odisha frequently. Due to paucity of trains between the two states, the citizens at large face a lot of hardship.

Hence, there is need for improving the train connectivity between the two states to ameliorate the hardship and inconvenience being faced by the public, he added.