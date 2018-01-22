Headlines

Naveen to urge Centre for direct flights between BBSR and Pune

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Pune/ Bhubaneswar:  Overwhelmed by the love and affection of Odia people residing in Pune, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said he will urge the Centre to launch direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune in Maharashtra for easy air-communication between the two cities.

The Chief Minister also informed that his government will set up ‘Utkal Bhawan’ in Pune soon.

Naveen was welcomed and felicitated by Utkal Samaj, Pune before going to receive the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award from former President of India Pratibha Patil at the 8th Indian Student Parliament organised by Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government and there, he announced to establish the State guest house and connecting Bhubaneswar-Pune by air directly.

Besides, Patnaik also discussed various issues with members of the Odia community and urged their contribution and involvement in the development process of Odisha.

Later, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote he was touched by the love and affection shown by Odia brothers and sisters living in Pune.
<>


Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.4K
Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
984
Headlines

A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour
Jatra Jatra
788
Entertainment

No more Jatra shows in Odisha from July
To Top