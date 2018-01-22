Naveen to urge Centre for direct flights between BBSR and Pune

Pune/ Bhubaneswar: Overwhelmed by the love and affection of Odia people residing in Pune, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said he will urge the Centre to launch direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune in Maharashtra for easy air-communication between the two cities.

The Chief Minister also informed that his government will set up ‘Utkal Bhawan’ in Pune soon.

Naveen was welcomed and felicitated by Utkal Samaj, Pune before going to receive the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award from former President of India Pratibha Patil at the 8th Indian Student Parliament organised by Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government and there, he announced to establish the State guest house and connecting Bhubaneswar-Pune by air directly.

Besides, Patnaik also discussed various issues with members of the Odia community and urged their contribution and involvement in the development process of Odisha.

Later, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote he was touched by the love and affection shown by Odia brothers and sisters living in Pune.

Touched by the love and affection shown by Odia brothers and sisters residing in Pune. Thanked them and announced that a Utkal Bhavan will be set up in the city. We are also drawing Centre’s attention for starting direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Pune. pic.twitter.com/GPnlyEPpI2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 21, 2018



