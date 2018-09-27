Naveen unwell; all tours cancelled for 2 days

Bhubaneswar: Honourable Chief Minister, Odisha Sri Naveen Patnaik is reportedly unwell and suffering from viral fever and cold, official sources informed here on Thursday.

Following the chief minister’s ill health condition all his tour programmes has been cancelled for the next two days, a statement from the CMO said.

Although the CM was down with cold and fever for the past four days, he did not cancel any programme and attended the investors’ roadshow in Chennai.

Patnaik tirelessly held discussions with representatives of various industries in spite of going through the discomfort and pain, which shows his commitment towards the state.

Earlier also the Odisha CM showed the same passion and commitment towards his works. Once he had gone for root canal treatment in a government hospital. Although everyone thought that he would go home after his discharge from the hospital, he came to office directly from the hospital.