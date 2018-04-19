Naveen unveils Skilled-in-Odisha Logo, Bhubaneswar Skill City map

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the brand identity logo of ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign of the State Government skill initiatives.

Unveiling the logo, Naveen said, “Our mission ‘Skilled in odisha’ will be known as a global standard of excellence in skill-training”.

He congratulated SD & TE Department and OSDA for bringing up brand identity for the mission, which is youthful, vibrant and global. He also congratulated ITI students for their active participation for developing the logo.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the “Bhubaneswar-Skill City” map. He appreciated the noble concept to attract global attention towards the quality of skilled manpower available in the state and generate employment, so that it becomes a paradigm of the new pathways and interconnections that form a central of the Government’s vision of making brand ‘Skilled in Odisha’ global.

“My government is committed to develop human social capital for enhancing the capabilities of our people”, Naveen added.

“I am glad that Odisha Skill Development Authority is hosting a State Level Skills event- ‘Odisha Skills-2018’ competition in 26 identified sectors for regional and subsequently for national selection. I wish the event all success”, the chief minister further added.