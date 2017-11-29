Naveen unveils logo for Hockey Men’s World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the logo and mascot for the Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 at Kalinga Stadium here two days before the Hockey World League finals in presence of the India hockey team.

Patnaik also launched the countdown timer for the 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held here from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

“I feel privileged to have unveiled the logo of Hockey World Cup,” said Naveen unveiling the logo.

We had successfully hosted the Asian Athletics Championships a few months back. Odisha is fast becoming a spotting destination, the Chief Minister added.

As many as 16 countries including host India will participate in the international event at Kalinga Stadium.

The Chief Minister also awarded cash prize worth Rs 76.75 lakh to 59 sports persons from the state for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Bhubaneswar MLAs, MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Sports Secretary Bishal Dev, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi were present at the event among others.