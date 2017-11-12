Naveen unveils BJD’s trade union logo

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday unveiled a logo of the party’s newly-formed trade union wing named as “Biju Shramik Samukhya” (BSS) at the Naveen Niwas here.

The organization aims to work to unite labourers and make sure that they get their basic rights as more than 1.5 crore daily wage workers from Odisha are still deprived of social security.

Reportedly, the trade union is set to hold its first state-level meeting on Sunday in which 5,000 representatives would participate.

Earlier, former legislator Rajendra Prasad Singh had been appointed as the president while Prafulla Samal was appointed as the working president. The party had also appointed 10 vice presidents including BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena.

The Biju Shramik Samukhya will work towards the welfare of labourers with 21 secretaries and 5 advisors including MLAs Debashish Samantray and Sarada Nayak. The party had also appointed a treasurer for its trade union wing.

