Headlines

Naveen unveils 9th IR Battalion, assures youths for jobs in Police, Fire Services

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IR Battalion

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today handed over appointment letters to as many as 490 security personnel for the 9th Specialized IR Battalion here for which applications were invited online. This Battalion will be located in Kalahandi.

The 9th IR Battalion is the third specialized battalion raised in the state. It will provide security cover for construction of roads and bridges in Maoist infested areas.

“The Government has launched a special campaign to fill up all the vacant posts in the state and has created a number of posts on essential services including Police, Fire Services and Prisons”, CM said.

We have already raised  two Special  India Reserve  Battalions  and   the 3rd one has been formed  to provide  security  cover  for construction of important  roads,  bridges  and culverts in the  Maoist  affected  areas”, CM added.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
5.3K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.0K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.5K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
SOA SOA
2.1K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top