Naveen unveils 9th IR Battalion, assures youths for jobs in Police, Fire Services

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today handed over appointment letters to as many as 490 security personnel for the 9th Specialized IR Battalion here for which applications were invited online. This Battalion will be located in Kalahandi.

The 9th IR Battalion is the third specialized battalion raised in the state. It will provide security cover for construction of roads and bridges in Maoist infested areas.

“The Government has launched a special campaign to fill up all the vacant posts in the state and has created a number of posts on essential services including Police, Fire Services and Prisons”, CM said.

We have already raised two Special India Reserve Battalions and the 3rd one has been formed to provide security cover for construction of important roads, bridges and culverts in the Maoist affected areas”, CM added.