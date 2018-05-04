Naveen to review performance of all departments from May 8

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of completion of the BJD governments fourth year on May 21, Odisha Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik will review performance of several departments in a phased manner from May 8.

The chief minister has issued a letter instructing Ministers of all departments about the review meeting which will be held in the presence of the secretaries of the departments concerned.

The Ministers and secretaries have been asked to prepare yearly report cards in the form of assessment reports of their respective departments. The ministers will apprise the chief minister of the three major achievements and success of their departments than will be informed to the people of the state.