Naveen to inaugurate Odisha Bhawan in Chennai tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Odisha Bhawan, a state guest house, in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tomorrow.

Information and Public Relations Department director Laxmidhar Mohanty in a letter to the director of I&PR, Tamil Nadu requested for cooperation for the inauguration of Odisha Bhawan.

“The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Odisha Bhawan in Chennai at 7 pm on September 25 in the august presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. You are requested to ensure that the officers/press of your state remain present during the inaugural ceremony of the new Odisha Bhawan as per the schedule,” Mohanty wrote.

Notably, the six-storied complex, which has come up on the side of the Tambaram-Velacheri Highway would be the sixth Bhawan of the Odisha government outside the state.

The complex having 16 double-bedded rooms and five suites has come up at a cost of Rs 21.43 crore. There is an auditorium having seating capacity of over 300 people.

In May 2012, the complex’s foundation-stone was laid by the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in the presence of Naveen Patnaik. Booking for accommodation in the guesthouse for public would start soon after the opening of the complex.