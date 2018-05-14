Naveen to inaugurate Gurupriya Setu in June

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the much-awaited Gurupriya Bridge over Janbai river in the Maoist prone Malkangiri district in June, informed Works Minister Prafulla Mallick on Monday.

The project is almost complete barring a few minor works, Mallick said after the performance review meeting of his department chaired by the chief minister.

Notably, former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the 910-meter-long Gurupriya setu in 1982 and again by current CM Naveen Patnaik in 2000. The bridge is expected to resolve all the problems of communication for around 30,000 people of nearly 150 villages in the cutoff regions in and around Kalimela and Chitrakonda reservoirs.

Since, Maoists opposed the construction of the project, security has been tightened along with round-the-clock surveillance through six high resolution CCTV cameras to protect the bridge.