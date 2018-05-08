Naveen to begin review of department today

Bhubaneswar: With the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) going to complete its fourth year of this term in power, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will begin review of performances of all departments in phased manner from today.

Naveen had informed all Ministers in a letter that the review will be held in presence of Secretaries of the departments concerned.

The Chief Minister will review the performance of School and Mass Education Department, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development Department, Law Department and Family and Welfare Department on the first day of review on Tuesday.

The ministers have been asked to apprise the Chief Minister about three major achievements of their respective departments during the meeting.

The best achievements will be compiled and presented before the public on completion of fourth year of the BJD government’s fourth term on May 21, informed sources.