Naveen takes to Twitter to appreciate Nuapada Collector

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dr Poma Tudu

Nuapada: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid his heartiest appreciation to Dr Poma Tudu, Collector Nuapada, for her commitment and dedication to serve people by climbing 4 km on foot to reach village atop hill and listening to people’s problems.

“Heartiest appreciation for commitment shown by Dr Poma Tudu, Collector Nuapada, in climbing 4km on foot to reach village atop hill & listen to people’s problems. Such dedication is the hallmark of efficient public service & should be emulated by all of us,” Naveen twitted

According to reports, Nuapada district Collector Dr Poma Tudu had scaled a 4-km-long hilly terrain on Sunday to address the grievances of residents of Samatapadar village, 90 km away from the district headquarters.

The woman officer accompanied by District Project Director Brusabha Chandra Nayak braved the hostile roads with ‘lathi’ in her hand.

The villagers who initially failed to recognize the collector got shocked in astonishment and happiness seeing the official in the village which lacks proper road connectivity and electricity.

The Collector discussed the issues with the locals and assured prompt solution towards the same.

