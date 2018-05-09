Naveen starts reviewing department-wise performance

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday started reviewing performances of various departments at the State Secretariat here.

On the first day, Naveen reviewed performances of four departments- School and Mass Education, SC and ST Development and Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, Law and Family and Welfare Department.

Besides Ministers, Secretaries and other high officers of the concerned departments were present.

School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said the department has been getting increased budgetary allocations. The Government has established Adarsh Vidyalayas under the CBSE curriculum in 190 blocks with 56,000 students having been enrolled. Uniforms and books are provided free of cost to students from Class-VI to VIII in these schools.

The concerned Ministers apprised the Chief Minister about three major achievements of their respective departments. The best achievements would be compiled and presented before a Cabinet meeting to be held on May 21 for discussions and necessary decisions.

It may be noted that the Government would complete the fourth year of its fourth term on May 21.