Naveen to stake stock of pest attack reports in today’s Agriculture Cabinet meet

Bhubaneswar: As the cases of farmer suicides are still on the rise in Odisha due to pest attack, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has convened a meeting of the Agriculture Cabinet today to take stock of the situation and announce compensation for the affected farmers.

According to reports, Bargarh appears to be the most severely affected district by pest attack with two farmer suicide cases within a week’s time.

Besides assessing the crop loss due to pest attack, the Agriculture Cabinet is also expected to discuss long-term measures needed to be taken to ensure that such a situation does not take place in future. Reports of district Collectors on pest attack and suicide of farmers are also likely to be discussed at the meeting.

Collectors of eight districts affected by the menace have already submitted their reports to the Government basing on which the Cabinet is likely to decide on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, crops in nearly 1,78,932 hectares of agricultural land have been affected by pest attack in nine districts.

As per the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, crops in 8,211 villages of 92 blocks and 19 urban local bodies in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bhadrak districts have been damaged in the pest attack.