Naveen slams BJP govt at Centre, Chhattisgarh for blocking Mahanadi water

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday came down heavily on Central Government and neighboring Chhattisgarh for blocking water flow of Mahanadi River.

Addressing party workers and elected representatives of 15 districts at BJD conference on Mahanadi issue at party office here, Naveen said, “Even though Chhattisgarh government claims that the water flow of Mahanadi River is released to the lower catchment area, Mahanadi has been dried up. This is our party’s duty to go to the people and make them realize that the BJP-led Government at Centre and Chhattisgarh has blocked the water flow of Mahanadi depriving Odisha to suffer”.

Speaking about his government’s efforts over the issue, the chief minister said, “Our government had reiterated to set up a tribunal, when the Centre did not provide its approval, we knocked the doors of Supreme Court seeking constitution of tribunal to adjudicate the water sharing dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Now with the directive of the top court, the tribunal has begun working resolve the matter. It was Odisha government’s continuous efforts which led to the formation of tribunal”.

“Our government has launched a programme named ‘Green Mahanadi’ under which lakhs of tree will be planted on both sides of Mahanadi River to save its ecosystem”, he added.