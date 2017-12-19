Naveen sees no impact of BJP’s Gujarat, Himachal win in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will have no impact on the State, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik reacted to media queries today.

Naveen expressing his confidence on his government schemes and pro poor policies said, “I see no impact in Odisha of all these” adding we are furthering development in the State and there are number of State government welfare schemes doing well in our State.

Reacting over reported early general elections, the BJD supremo said, “I can again say that we are ready for polls anytime.”

Notably, the Chief Minister yesterday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over phone and congratulated for the BJP’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.