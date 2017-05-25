Naveen seeks Gadkari’s intervention for 2nd bridge over Brahmani in Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urging intervention for taking immediate action plan towards construction of second bridge on Brahmani River near Panposh on NH-143 at Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

Drawing the Centre’s attention, Naveen in his letter appealed Gadkari to direct National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for initiating the bridge work at the earliest and said that with the completion of the delayed bridge, the traffic congestion on the existing bridge would be mitigated.

In his letter, CM also mentioned that communication between Sambalpur and Rourkela may be cutoff at any moment and will abruptly disrupt the movement of coal, ores and other mining products.

“This would have a baleful impact on Odisha’s economy. I have raised this issue in many forums but still waiting for a tangible action from the NHAI to prevent any untoward disaster,” Naveen told Gadkari in his letter.

Meanwhile, Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray took to twitter for expressing his gratitude.