Naveen seeks direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Pune

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi seeking introduction of direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Pune.

Being two prominent educational & IT hubs of the country Bhubaneswar and Pune share a long-standing relationship and many academicians and IT professionals frequently visit both the places. However, passengers have to take flight via Hyderabad or Mumbai as there is no direct flight between these two cities. It is costlier as well as time-consuming for them, Naveen mentioned in the letter.

Besides, tourists from Pune undertake a journey to visit places like Puri, Konark, Chilika near Bhubaneswar and people of Odisha visit Shirdi, Mahabaleshwar, Trimbakeshwar near Pune, the letter added.

“I would, therefore, like to seek your personal intervention in the matter for the introduction of direct flights between Bhubaneswar-Pune by Air India or any other private Airlines at the earliest,” wrote the Chief Minister.