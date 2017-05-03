Naveen says return of ex members to BJD will be decided on ‘case to case’ basis

Bhubaneswar: A response of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to a question from the media on return of ex members to the party has triggered speculations about Prafulla Ghadei, Bijoy Mohapatra and Dilip Ray returning to BJD.

When asked if former party members will betaken back into BJD, Naveen said the return of ex members will be taken ‘on a case to case basis’. This response has fueled rumours about return of some heavy weights to the party.

Former finance minister Prafulla Ghadei was dropped from the cabinet but he says he has never been away from party affairs.”If given a chance to return and do good work under our party supremo I will be glad to do so,” he said.

Veteran politician Bijoy Mohapatra is now in BJP but still has often been seen criticising the saffron party and indirectly lauding BJD. It might be possible he would make a come back in BJD. Similarly, Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray could be back as well.

It remains to be seen, of the many members and ministers axed from the party in the past, who will be taken back.