Headlines

Naveen says return of ex members to BJD will be decided on ‘case to case’ basis

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
return of ex BJD members

Bhubaneswar: A response of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to a question from the media on return of ex members to the party has triggered speculations about Prafulla Ghadei, Bijoy Mohapatra and Dilip Ray returning to BJD.

When asked if former party members will betaken back into BJD, Naveen said the return of ex members will be taken ‘on a case to case basis’. This response has fueled rumours about return of some heavy weights to the party.

Former finance minister Prafulla Ghadei was dropped from the cabinet but he says he has never been away from party affairs.”If given a chance to return and do good work under our party supremo I will be glad to do so,” he said.

Veteran politician Bijoy Mohapatra is now in BJP but still has often been seen criticising the saffron party and indirectly lauding BJD. It might be possible he would make a come back in BJD. Similarly, Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray could be back as well.

It remains to be seen, of the many members and ministers axed from the party in the past, who will be taken back.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
7.9K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.2K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.7K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
rechecking rechecking
2.4K
Headlines

Online application for Matric answer sheet rechecking from May 1
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.4K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
To Top