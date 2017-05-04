Naveen says party can ‘counter’ BJP; Doesn’t rule out minister reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave a clear hint regarding the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle post the success of BJP in Panchayat polls. He also confidently claimed that his party can ‘counter’ BJP well.

When asked about how BJD will tackle BJP’s success in panchayat polls, Naveen said, “I can assure you we can counter it very well. We are a strong party. Many of our ministers and members have met me and volunteered to work in the field level to strengthen the party,” he said.

Further, replying to a question on whether he would rule out a minister reshuffle, Naveen clearly replied, “No, I will not!”

He also reiterated that ex-members joining back in the party will be taken up on a ‘case to case’ basis. When asked if Bijoy Mohapatra will be welcomed back, he said “We will decide that when we see who wishes to join.”

On the Presidential elections, specially in the context of discussing with CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on a candidate, he said he is yet to discuss with Yechury and the party will decide about support only after seeing the candidates list.