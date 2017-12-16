Naveen salutes courage of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 India-Pakistan War on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Naveen took to Twitter and wrote, “I join the Nation in saluting the courage and valour of our soldiers and remembering the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice making India victorious in the 1971 war. #VijayDiwas.”

On this day in 1971, the war with Pakistan had ended and Bangladesh was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army.

The Indian Army is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. On December 16, 1971, the Chief of Pakistani Forces, Lieutenant General A A K Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the allied forces, comprising of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, who was the Eastern Army Commander during the war.

The anniversary of the victory is observed as Vijay Diwas across India, by paying tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.