Naveen sactions Rs 1.40 crore for 4 panchayats under Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved 30 projects of worth Rs 1.40 crore in four panchayats of Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Angul and Kandhamal districts under Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana.

Of the 30 projects, 9 projects in Kudaloi gram panchayat of Jharsuguda district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, 8 projects in Sanatribida gram panchayat of Angul district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, 7 projects would be implemented in the Baro gram panchayat of Kendrapara district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and 6 projects in Gudari gram panchayat of Kandhamal district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

While interacting with the Sarpanchs of the four gram panchayats through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here, Naveen granted financial assistance after considering their project infrastructure proposal.

In a bid to make the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana successful, the chief minister advised the sarpanchs to expedite the project work for timely completion with thorough supervision to ensure quality work.

Notably, the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana was launched in the state on March 5 this year.

Under the Yojana, the chief minister interacts with the villagers on Wednesday and Friday every week about the development in their village.