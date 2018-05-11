Naveen reviews performance of three more departments

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reviewed the performance of three more departments at the State Secretariat here.

Performances of the Labour & ESI, Energy and Water Resources departments were review by the Chief Minister.

since May 5, Naveen has so far reviewed the performances of School and Mass Education, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development, Law, Family and Welfare, Higher Education, Industries, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments.

Ahead of completion of fourth year of the BJD government’s fourth term on May 21, the chief minister, in a letter to all the ministers, had informed them about the review meeting which will be held in the presence of the secretaries of the departments concerned.

During the meeting, the ministers will apprise the chief minister of the three major achievements and success of their departments. After assessing the performance, the chief minister will issue a report card.

The chief minister had also informed the ministers that on the completion of the fourth term of his government, success and achievement of all departments will be discussed in the meeting of the council of ministers and made known to the people of the state.