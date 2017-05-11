Naveen returns from Delhi; Says ‘Will look into the issue’ on resentment in party

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returned from New Delhi today afternoon. He has said he will look into the issues in the party now.

After the massive reshuffle in the ministry on Sunday, Naveen was on a five day Delhi trip. Meanwhile, many of his legislators have expressed resentment for not getting any ministry. When asked about the disappointment within the party, he said, “It is not possible to represent all districts in the ministry since there is constitutional limit to the number of ministers. I will look into the issue. The reshuffle was done keeping in mind all issues.”

While there are 21 ministry posts there are 30 districts in the state.