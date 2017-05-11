Headlines

Naveen returns from Delhi; Says ‘Will look into the issue’ on resentment in party

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen will look into party issues

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returned from New Delhi today afternoon. He has said he will look into the issues in the party now.

After the massive reshuffle in the ministry on Sunday, Naveen was on a five day Delhi trip. Meanwhile, many of his legislators have expressed resentment for not getting any ministry. When asked about the disappointment within the party, he said, “It is not possible to represent all districts in the ministry since there is constitutional limit to the number of ministers. I will look into the issue. The reshuffle was done keeping in mind all issues.”

While there are 21 ministry posts there are 30 districts in the state.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.7K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.9K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.8K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top