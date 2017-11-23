Naveen remembers Nabakrushna Choudhury on his birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of the State Nabakrushna Choudhury on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary.

Patnaik offered floral tribute to the leader at his statue in the Legislative Assembly premises here this morning took to Twitter to remember the legend.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମୀ ଓ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବକୃଷ୍ଣ ଚୌଧୁରୀଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ବିନମ୍ର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ରାଜ୍ୟର ପ୍ରଗତି ଓ ସାମାଜିକ ଉନ୍ନତିରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ।

Remembering great freedom fighter & former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhury on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IujXXVg3KU — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2017

Yesterday, the State Cabinet approved ‘Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana’, at the cost of Rs 635 crore.

Born on November 23, 1901 at Kherasa village of Jagatsinghpur District, Nabakrushna Choudhury was known for champion of farmers and Odia language among others. He was the Chief Minister of Odisha between 1950 and 1956.

Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradip Kumar Amat, Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Women & Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.