Naveen remembers Nabakrushna Choudhury on his birth anniversary

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nabakrushna Choudhury

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of the State Nabakrushna Choudhury on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary.

Patnaik offered floral tribute to the leader at his statue in the Legislative Assembly premises here this morning took to Twitter to remember the legend.

Yesterday, the State Cabinet approved ‘Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana’, at the cost of Rs 635 crore.

Born on November 23, 1901 at Kherasa village of Jagatsinghpur District, Nabakrushna Choudhury was known for champion of farmers and Odia language among others. He was the Chief Minister of Odisha between 1950 and 1956.

Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradip Kumar Amat, Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Women & Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

