Naveen Releases “Listening Window” Under Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture Series

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today released the Volume-I of “Listening Window” under the Odisha Knowledge Hub (OKH) Lecture Series. The book has been brought out by the Planning & Convergence Department.

Eminent speakers have addressed the Odisha Knowledge Hub-from economists to astronauts, social sector activists to captains of industry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this is an excellent initiative to inspire and encourage policymakers, administrators, students and people from a cross-section of society. As many as 18 speakers from different fields have spoken at Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture Series, the CM said.

Patnaik thanked R. Balkrishnan, former Development Commissioner, for his hard work in making Knowledge Hub Lecture Series a success.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subrato Bagchi said that listening from unusual sources always broadens the thought process. The high-quality lecture series has successfully built a special brand for Odisha.

Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi said the OKHLS has created a listening space which has been very helpful professionally.

It may be mentioned here that the Knowledge Hub Lecture Series has been a novel initiative based on the concept that knowledge is power.

All the talks are made available through http://okh.nic.in/.Planning & Convergence Special Secretary Chitra Armugam provided introductory information on the book.

A short film on the OKHLS was shown on the occasion. Top officers of the Odisha Government also attended the special function.