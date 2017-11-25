Naveen reiterates Mahanadi Tribunal demand at Inter-State Council meet

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again reiterated his demand for formation of a Tribunal to resolve the ongoing Mahanadi River water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh while attending the 12th Standing Committee meeting of the Inter-State Council in the national capital today.

Naveen, who had urged PM Modi twice this month through letters to issue a notification regarding formation of the Tribunal, raised this longstanding demand during the meeting which was presided by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Vigyan Bhawan.

“In the meeting, I urged the Centre to take immediate steps to stop unilateral construction activities in Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi basin and formation of a Tribunal without any further delay to address the dispute”, the CM said after attending the meeting.

Earlier, Naveen had raised the issue in the previous Inter-State Council meeting held on April 19 and demanded to constitute the Tribunal by November 19.

Naveen also placed the demand to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy from Rs 1470 per quintal to Rs 2930 per quintal.

Some of the other demands raised by the CM include revise of royalty on coal, additional deployment of Central Armed Forces along Chhattisgarh border and earmarking 60 percent of the clean environment cess for coal bearing states.

The meeting was also attended by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Ministers Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh), Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Manik Sarkar (Tripura) as members of the committee.

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep S Puri were present as special invitees. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were represented by their ministers.

Representatives of 30 Union Ministries and seven state governments were also present to assist the committee in its deliberations.