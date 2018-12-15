Naveen reiterates demand for direct flight between Bhubaneswar-Surat

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reiterated his demand for introduction of direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Patnaik said, “A large number of Odia people have settled in Surat and are engaged in various spheres of trade, commerce and industry.”

“At present, there is no direct air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Surat. As a result, people from Odisha living in Surat face a lot of difficulties in reaching Odisha at the time of urgent necessity,” the CM stated.

He said the air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Surat will not only cater to the requirement of the people from Odisha residing in Surat but would also increase the tourist inflow to both the places.

“Therefore, once again request you to look into the genuine demand of the people of Odisha residing in Surat and impress upon Air India and other private Airlines to introduce direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat at the earliest,” the CM added.

Notably, the Chief Minister in August this year had requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to introduce a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat.

In another letter to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Patnaik demanded introduction of two new daily Trains between Berhampur and Surat.

Moreover, the CM urged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to allot land for establishment of Community Centre in Surat for people from Odisha.

“Government of Odisha is planning to establish a Community Centre in the city of Surat to meet the requirements of Odia Community for their social celebrations. The proposed complex shall also serve as a nerve centre of cultural exchange between Odisha and Gujarat,” Naveen wrote in the letter.

“I request you to provide one acre of land at a suitable place in Surat, where we can develop the aforesaid infrastructure. I shall be thankful for an early action in this matter,” he added.