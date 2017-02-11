Naveen in poll campaign arena

Hinjilikatu: Chief Minister and BJD party supremo Naveen Patnaik today entered the poll campaign arena for the three tier panchayat polls, much later compared to his competitors in BJP and Congress. However, he visibly attracted more crowds than other campaigners when he began his journey from his constituency here.

Naveen first visited Makarajhola when he took part in a BJD roadshow and then deliberated at a public meeting asking the public to continue their trust in the party and vote for BJD candidates. He then visited 33 villages in a road show including in Gandala, Nimigaon, Dhinkisala, Dhabalpur, Pitilei and so on.

Early in the morning today, he landed at the Hinjilikatu mini stadium helipad and garlanded his father and legendary leader Biju Patnaik’s statue after which he began the campaigning with the road show.