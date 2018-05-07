Naveen pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 157th birth anniversary

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Rabindranath Tagore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his 157th birth anniversary on Monday.

Naveen took to Twitter and wrote, “My humble tribute to visionary poet, philosopher & Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on birth anniversary. Creator of our National anthem, he will continue to inspire humanity through his illuminating body of works that convey the message of oneness, peace & tolerance.”
Tagore, the literary icon, was born on 7 May 1861 in Calcutta.  He has written the national anthems of two nations of Indian sub-continent – India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Sonar Banlga’.

He was the first Indian ever to receive a Nobel Prize. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in recognition of his work Geetanjali, a collection of poems, in 1913.

