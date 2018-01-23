Naveen pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Bose, Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversary.

Naveen took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary.

“My heartfelt tribute and salutations to the great freedom fighter, exemplary patriot and son of Odisha #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His undying love for the motherland & courage and sacrifice for country’s freedom continues to guide us in Nation-building”, Naveen wrote.

The chief minister also paid tributes to Western Odisha’s noted freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

“My heartfelt tribute to Odisha’s great freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. He will always be an inspiration for safeguarding the rights of tribal people and fighting against the British Colonialism”, Naveen wrote.