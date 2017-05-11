Naveen Patnaik seeks Centre’s intervention over Odia workers stranded in Saudi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took to twitter by expressing deep concern over the Odia workers stranded in Saudi Arabia and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention and Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for their immediate rescue.

Patnaik twitted “Deeply concerned about Odia workers held captive in Saudi Arabia; Request @SushmaSwaraj ji @PMOIndia to intervene for their safe return.”

Reportedly, on the basis of reports of 10 Odia labourers trapped in Saudi Arabia and subjected to exploitation, Sushma Swaraj had asked the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to take action to rescue the workers.

The External Affairs Minister from her official twitter handle tagged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, following which the embassy authorities confirmed on twitter, “Embassy cognizant of it and actively working towards their repatriation.”