Naveen Patnaik pays obeisance to Budhi Thakurani in Berhampur

Berhampur: Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik on Saturday paid obeisance to goddess Budhi Thakurani in the presence of a huge number of BJD workers, leaders and Ministers.

CM flew from Bhubaneswar to have darshan of the deity which is the first time during his tenure of 17 years as the Chief Minister. BJD Spokesperson Surya Narayan Patro, Ministers Bikram Arukh and Usha Devi were also present among host of other leaders.

Patnaik’s visit had significance because on Friday, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had visited the Thakurani Yatra and paid his obeisance to the goddess.

The visit of Pradhan and Patnaik has heated up the political atmosphere in the district, feel political observers.

From the Thakurani Yatra, the Chief Minister went to the MKCG Medical College Hospital to attend the annual function of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA).