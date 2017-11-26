Headlines

Naveen Patnaik meets Jaga-Kalia at AIIMS, enquires health condition

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met Jaga-Kalia, the separated conjoined twins of Odisha undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and enquired about their health condition.

The CM held discussion with the attending doctors led by Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Chief of the Neurosciences Centre, and asked them about the health condition of the two boys.

Director of the hospital was also present during Naveen’s visit.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day tour to the National Capital, also met Jaga-Kalia’s parents Bhuiya Kanhar and Puspanjali Kanhar and assured them further support.

While speaking to the reporters, Patnaik expressed his happiness over the health condition of the babies and wished them a speedy recovery. He also assured all sorts of help for the complete treatment of the twins.

Kalia, who was quite critical in comparison to Jaga, was taken off ventilator support yesterday and both the babies are said to be out of danger and gradually recovering.

