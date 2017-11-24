Naveen Patnaik leaves for Delhi on 3-day visit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday left for New Delhi on a three-day visit to discuss important issues related to the state.

Naveen is scheduled to attend the 12th standing committee meeting of the inter-state council meeting at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday.

Many important issues related to Odisha would be raised by the chief minister in the inter-state council to be chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will raise crucial issues and concerns of Odisha before the Centre with emphasis on the spirit of cooperative federalism. Patnaik will also raise issues pertaining to Maoist activities in Odisha and may also discuss the Mahanadi Tribunal matter.

According to the chief minister’s office, Naveen has other official programmes in the national capital. The chief minister would arrive here on Sunday evening.