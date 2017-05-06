Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for new Apollo Cancer Institute

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the Apollo’s Cancer Institute, located on the premises of Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion Patnaik said, “When operational, this new Cancer Hospital will be a boon to Odisha’s cancer patients as they will get best-in-class treatment right here without having to travel to other states.Incidence of breast and cervical cancers among women in Orissa is high and both need special treatment, which this new hospital will provide.”

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The Apollo Cancer Institute in Bhubaneswar will serve the people of Odisha and also patients from neighbouring States. At Apollo, we firmly believe that Cancer is Conquerable and this ethos motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries in cancer care. Our battle against this disease has spanned over two decades; it has witnessed several momentous milestones and set new benchmarks in the country. We are very grateful to farsighted leaders like the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for encouraging us in our endeavour to introduce cutting edge Oncology into Odisha as Apollo is passionately committed to always bringing in the best in cancer care for its fellow citizens.”

The cancer institute after completion will have two state of the art Linear Accelerator radiation machines to offer latest radiation therapy treatment and Bone Marrow Transplant. This institute will also have“BRACHYTHERAPY” equipment whose function is to place radioactive sources inside the patient on a temporary or permanent basis to damage cancer cells’ DNA and destroy their ability to divide and grow.