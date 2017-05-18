Headlines

Naveen Patnaik felicitates 34 Dongria Kondh students

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated 34 students belonging to Dongria Kondh tribal community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), for their success in the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, 2017.

While felicitating the students, which included 25 girls, Naveen also gifted one tablet computer to each and hoped that the gadgets would help them in higher studies.

Stating that education is the biggest tool to fight poverty and bring equality in the society, the CM exhorted the students to encourage other children in their community to study and excel in life.

All the 34 students are from the State-run residential schools of Rayagada district. While there are 19 special education complexes for girl students of 13 PVTGs, 470 PVTG students have passed the matriculation examination this year.

